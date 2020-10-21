How to prepare your car for another Colorado winter

DENVER (KDVR) — This week is winter weather preparedness week in Colorado and the Pinpoint Weather Team is tracking another cold front with the chance for some snow.

Now is the time to winterize your car and make sure you are prepared for the season.

One of the most common problems is a dead battery.

The single most frequent calls AAA gets is for service whenever the temperature dips and the battery dies.

This is because of physics. As the temperature drops, so does the cranking power of your battery.

If your battery is more than 3 years old, then you are in that danger zone where it could fail – especially on cold mornings.

It will likely have tried to warn you beforehand by the starter motor crank being slower and hearing a grinding, clicking, or buzzing noise when you turn on the ignition.

Another warning sign is the low tire pressure light.

Fill your tires back up on a colder morning so they are ready to go.

Along with enough pressure, make sure your tires have proper tread and consider swapping out your all-season tires with snow tires.

Lastly have an emergency kit ready to go in your car.

The main things to include are tire chains, abrasive material like sand or kitty litter, flashlights, an ice scraper, a first aid kit, blankets, water, snacks, and a phone charger.

