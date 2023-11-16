DENVER (KDVR) — While the Leonids are active from Nov. 3 through Dec. 2 this year, the best time to catch the meteor shower at its peak will be late Friday night into the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 18.

Meteor showers typically get their name based on a star or constellation that is close to where the meteors appear in the sky. This is true for the Leonids, which appear to originate in the sky near the Leo constellation.

While a meteor shower can be spotted by simply looking up, there are ways to improve your odds of catching the peak of 10-15 meteors per hour.

Find an outdoor location with limited light pollution, lay on your back with your feet pointing to the southeast toward the constellation Leo and give your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust. Make sure that you bundle up if you will be heading out in the Denver area.

While the crescent moon and mainly clear sky will mean good viewing without clouds or extra light from the moon, temperatures will be chilly and fall from around 40 degrees by midnight back down to the mid-30s by sunrise while most meteors are expected to be visible.