DENVER (KDVR) — The first day of summer is on June 21, but temperatures are already rising in Colorado. Denver recorded the first 100-degree day of the year on Saturday, which also tied the earliest date it’s ever been that hot in our state.

The National Weather Service said that since 1872, there have only been 101 days where Denver recorded 100 degrees.

The most 100-degree days in a year happened in 2012. There were 13 100-degree days that year.

Twice in 2012, Denver hit 105 degrees, which is the city’s hottest temperature on record (June 25, 2012 and June 26, 2012). 105 degrees was also measured on June 28, 2018, July 20, 2005, and Aug. 8, 1878.

Last 10 times it has been 100 degrees in Denver

June 11, 2022: 100 degrees

July 28, 2021: 100 degrees

July 8, 2021: 102 degrees

June 17, 2021: 100 degrees

June 16, 2021: 100 degrees

June 15, 2021: 101 degrees

September 5, 2021: 101 degrees

August 18, 2020: 100 degrees

September 2, 2019: 100 degrees

July 19, 2019: 101 degrees

Here’s a look at the consecutive days of 100 degrees in Denver:

5 days: 2012, 2005, 1989

4 days: 1990

3 days: 2021, 2012

2 days: 2018, 2012, 2008, 2006, 1973, 1954, 1878, 1874

