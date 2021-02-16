How much snowfall will Colorado get through Thursday?

DENVER (KDVR) — With hit-and-miss areas of snowfall through Thursday, how much we see will also be hit-and-miss.

Those on the Palmer Divide may see the biggest totals with the storm. Although low confidence, there will be areas of Jefferson, Douglas, Teller, El Paso and Elbert counties that far exceed what is shown below.

To show a general estimation of expected totals, here’s the state view.

Here’s a look closer at the metro areas:

As mentioned, this is a general look at possible totals IF you get the snowfall. Think of the next few days like thunderstorm days in spring or summer when you may get missed but those on the other side of your town/city get the storm.

With that said, let’s look at a list of totals.