DENVER (KDVR) — Now that the cold and snowy January is behind us, many people are hoping for a warmer February.

February is historically Denver’s fourth snowiest month of the year, with 7.8 inches on average. The average for liquid precipitation for February, including snowfall that is melted down into its liquid state, is .41 inches.

The month of February starts with an average high temperature of 44 degrees in Denver and ends with an average high of 49 degrees.

Looking back at the last five Februarys, the last four brought over a foot of snow to the Mile High City and nearly doubled the monthly average snowfall.

The last time Denver had below average February snowfall was back in 2018 with 6.2 inches.