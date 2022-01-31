How much snow will fall on Tuesday, Wednesday?

DENVER (KDVR) — Big changes are on the way for Colorado. Arctic cold, along with another round of snow, will arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday.

Here’s a look at our current snowfall forecast, as of 9 a.m. Monday morning:

Denver 3-4 inches

Fort Collins: 3-6 inches

Loveland: 3-6 inches

Greeley: 3-4 inches

Palmer Divide: 4-6 inches

Foothills: 8-12 inches

Ski Areas: 4-8 inches

Here’s a breakdown of those totals, according to our futurecast, as of 9 a.m. Monday:

Akron: 5 inches

Alamosa: 3 inches

Arvada: 6.9 inches

Aurora: 3.6 inches

Aurora Reservoir: 3.9 inches

Beaver Creek: 7 inches

Bennett: 4 inches

Black Forest: 5 inches

Black Hawk: 8.6 inches

Boulder: 10 inches

Breckenridge: 7 inches

Briggsdale: 6 inches

Brighton: 3.6 inches

Broomfield: 8 inches

Buffalo Pass: 1 inch

Buena Vista: 8 inches

Burlington: 6 inches

Castle Rock: 6 inches

Cameron Pass: 5 inches

Centennial: 4.1 inches

Chatfield Park: 6.5 inches

Central Park: 3.9 inches

Commerce City: 4.4 inches

Conifer: 9 inches

Colorado Springs: 9 inches

Craig: 1 inch

Crested Butte: 9 inches

Denver: 3 inches

Denver International Airport: 3.3 inches

Durango: 4 inches

Eagle: 5 inches

Englewood: 4.4 inches

Estes Park: 11 inches

Evergreen: 9.1 inches

Fairplay: 10 inches

Flat Tops: 2 inches

Fort Collins: 6 inches

Fort Morgan: 5 inches

Genesee: 9 inches

Golden: 10.4 inches

Grand Junction: 1 inch

Greeley: 4 inches

Gunnison: 6 inches

Idaho Springs: 7.7 inches

Idalia: 6 inches

Julesburg: 4 inches

Keensburg: 4 inches

Ken Caryl: 8.7 inches

Kremmling: 5 inches

Lakewood: 6.5 inches

Lamar: 6 inches

La Junta: 4 inches

Leadville: 6 inches

Limon: 5 inches

Littleton: 7.1 inches

Longs Peak: 11 inches

Loveland Ski Area: 7 inches

Meeker: 1 inch

Montrose: 4 inches

Monument: 6 inches

Morrison: 8.8 inches

Mount Evans: 8 inches

Pagosa Springs: 9 inches

Parker: 4.3 inches

Pueblo: 4 inches

Red Feather Lakes: 8 inches

Salida: 9 inches

Silverton: 11 inches

Snowmass: 8 inches

Springfield: 5 inches

Steamboat: 1 inch

Sunlight Ski: 8 inches

Thornton: 4.6 inches

Telluride: 7 inches

Trinidad: 4 inches

Vail: 8 inches

Watkins: 3.5 inches

Walden: 1 inch

Walsenburg: 8 inches

Wheat Ridge: 6.9 inches

Winter Park: 6 inches

Wolf Creek: 20 inches

As the storm gets closer, we will further break down expected snowfall totals.

