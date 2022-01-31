How much snow will fall on Tuesday, Wednesday?

DENVER (KDVR) — Big changes are on the way for Colorado. Arctic cold, along with another round of snow, will arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday.
We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday.
Here’s a look at our current snowfall forecast, as of 9 a.m. Monday morning:
- Denver 3-4 inches
- Fort Collins: 3-6 inches
- Loveland: 3-6 inches
- Greeley: 3-4 inches
- Palmer Divide: 4-6 inches
- Foothills: 8-12 inches
- Ski Areas: 4-8 inches
Here’s a breakdown of those totals, according to our futurecast, as of 9 a.m. Monday:
- Akron: 5 inches
- Alamosa: 3 inches
- Arvada: 6.9 inches
- Aurora: 3.6 inches
- Aurora Reservoir: 3.9 inches
- Beaver Creek: 7 inches
- Bennett: 4 inches
- Black Forest: 5 inches
- Black Hawk: 8.6 inches
- Boulder: 10 inches
- Breckenridge: 7 inches
- Briggsdale: 6 inches
- Brighton: 3.6 inches
- Broomfield: 8 inches
- Buffalo Pass: 1 inch
- Buena Vista: 8 inches
- Burlington: 6 inches
- Castle Rock: 6 inches
- Cameron Pass: 5 inches
- Centennial: 4.1 inches
- Chatfield Park: 6.5 inches
- Central Park: 3.9 inches
- Commerce City: 4.4 inches
- Conifer: 9 inches
- Colorado Springs: 9 inches
- Craig: 1 inch
- Crested Butte: 9 inches
- Denver: 3 inches
- Denver International Airport: 3.3 inches
- Durango: 4 inches
- Eagle: 5 inches
- Englewood: 4.4 inches
- Estes Park: 11 inches
- Evergreen: 9.1 inches
- Fairplay: 10 inches
- Flat Tops: 2 inches
- Fort Collins: 6 inches
- Fort Morgan: 5 inches
- Genesee: 9 inches
- Golden: 10.4 inches
- Grand Junction: 1 inch
- Greeley: 4 inches
- Gunnison: 6 inches
- Idaho Springs: 7.7 inches
- Idalia: 6 inches
- Julesburg: 4 inches
- Keensburg: 4 inches
- Ken Caryl: 8.7 inches
- Kremmling: 5 inches
- Lakewood: 6.5 inches
- Lamar: 6 inches
- La Junta: 4 inches
- Leadville: 6 inches
- Limon: 5 inches
- Littleton: 7.1 inches
- Longs Peak: 11 inches
- Loveland Ski Area: 7 inches
- Meeker: 1 inch
- Montrose: 4 inches
- Monument: 6 inches
- Morrison: 8.8 inches
- Mount Evans: 8 inches
- Pagosa Springs: 9 inches
- Parker: 4.3 inches
- Pueblo: 4 inches
- Red Feather Lakes: 8 inches
- Salida: 9 inches
- Silverton: 11 inches
- Snowmass: 8 inches
- Springfield: 5 inches
- Steamboat: 1 inch
- Sunlight Ski: 8 inches
- Thornton: 4.6 inches
- Telluride: 7 inches
- Trinidad: 4 inches
- Vail: 8 inches
- Watkins: 3.5 inches
- Walden: 1 inch
- Walsenburg: 8 inches
- Wheat Ridge: 6.9 inches
- Winter Park: 6 inches
- Wolf Creek: 20 inches
As the storm gets closer, we will further break down expected snowfall totals.
We will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day. Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as we get it.