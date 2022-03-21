DENVER (KDVR) — A system that was once expected to be major, will now be minor, bringing light snow accumulations to Colorado on Monday.

The biggest accumulations will be for the Foothills and the Palmer Divide. Less snow is possible in Denver. You can also expect gusty winds this afternoon across the Front Range.

Here’s a look at snow totals expected by 5 p.m. Monday:

Denver: 1 inch or less

Foothills: 1-3 inches

Palmer Divide: 1-3 inches

Eastern Plains: 1-3 inches for the Limon area, less for northeast Colorado

Estes Park: 1-3 inches

Ski areas: 2-8 inches by Tuesday

The Pinpoint Weather Team said to expect a lot of melting in Denver with this storm system.

