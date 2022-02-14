Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

How much snow will fall in Denver Wednesday?

DENVER (KDVR) — Another storm system will bring snow to Colorado on Wednesday. We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day ahead of the storm.

The snow will arrive in the mountains by Wednesday morning and in Denver by around 12 p.m.

This forecast was updated at 6:15 a.m. on Monday.

Here are the projected snowfall totals:

  • Denver: 2-4 inches
  • Fort Collins: 2-4 inches
  • Foothills: 4-8 inches
  • Palmer Divide: 3-7 inches
  • Eastern Plains: 1-3 inches
  • Mountains: 4-10 inches

As the storm moves in, the Pinpoint Weather Team will further break down expected snowfall totals.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day. Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.

