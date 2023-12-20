DENVER (KDVR) — Several Coloradans will wake up on Monday to a white Christmas as a snowstorm will make its way through the state this weekend.

The Pinpoint Weather team has been tracking the big weather change this week, as Colorado will go from tying a heat record to several inches of snow.

By early Saturday morning, rain and snow showers will move into the Western Slope. Those spending the holiday in the metro might feel a sprinkle in the day on Saturday, but the big change comes overnight on Christmas Eve.

Rain and snow move into the Front Range and Eastern Plains early Sunday morning and will linger through the day before ending in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Colorado will be a winter wonderland by Christmas with some areas getting up to 10 inches of snow. Here are the forecast snow totals as of Dec. 20.

How much snow will fall?

These totals are by 5 p.m. on Monday.

Denver: 2-3 inches

Palmer Divide: 5-8 inches

Foothills: 6-8 inches

Mountain ski areas: 4-12 inches

So, by the end of Christmas Day, Denver will have around 3 inches, meaning it is a white Christmas for those who believe it means snow on the ground.

A majority of the snow will fall on Christmas Eve as temperatures dip into the upper 30s. So, take it slow and watch for road conditions as you head out to visit family and friends.

It’s important to remember that there are still five days until Christmas, which means the forecast, especially snow totals, is subject to change as the storm gets closer. Be sure to stick with the Pinpoint Weather team for the latest weather updates.