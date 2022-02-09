How much snow will fall in Denver Friday?

DENVER (KDVR) — More snow is on the way for Denver on Friday, but the Pinpoint Weather Team says it won’t accumulate to much.

A minor cold front will race through Friday afternoon and evening.

As of 5 a.m. on Wednesday, The Pinpoint Weather Team says a dusting of snow is expected for Denver and the I-25 corridor. The Foothills, mountains and Palmer Divide could see 1 to 2 inches of snowfall.

Updated 5 a.m. 2/9/22

What is Denver typically like in February? The average temperature is 32.7 degrees and the average snowfall is 7.7 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

February is the fourth snowiest month of the year in Denver.

