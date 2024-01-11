DENVER (KDVR) — Although it’s been a slow start for snow this winter, flakes will fall over most of Colorado during the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

While the metro area will only see a few inches of accumulation, ski areas will get some major powder.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Saturday, Sunday and Monday due to the hard freeze and wind chill. But Colorado will be more than just below freezing this weekend, there will also be snow.

Snow in the metro

Snow will arrive by late Friday and fall through most of Saturday in the Front Range.

Sunday could also have some light snow flurries throughout the day, but minimal accumulation is expected.

In total, the metro will only see 3-4 inches of accumulation from Thursday morning through Sunday night. However, there may be more snow on Monday with an early flurry.

Snow totals across the state

Most of the snow will collect in mountain towns across.

The following graphic shows how much snow some spots will see by the end of the weekend.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by Jan. 14

Mountain towns will see plenty of snow this weekend, totaling around 2 feet by Sunday night.

Whether you are expecting 1 inch or up to 2 feet of snow this weekend, it’s going to be cold. Prepare for a hard freeze this weekend, even if you are just staying inside.