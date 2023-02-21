DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team says another snowstorm is on the way to Colorado.

Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for impacts from the storm.

The snow will start Tuesday night in the northern part of the state and arrive in the Denver metro area early Wednesday morning.

How much snow will fall?

Meteorologist Kylie Bearse said the biggest impact will be in the northern part of the state and in the mountains. Totals will be lighter toward the Palmer Divide.

Here are the totals the Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting:

Most of the Denver metro area will see 3-6 inches of snowfall

The Front Range foothills, northern Front Range and Fort Collins areas will see 4-8 inches

One to two feet of snow is possible in the mountains, especially across the southwest part of the state near Pagosa Springs, Telluride, and Durango

As the storm gets closer, the forecast could change. Be sure to check back in to see the newest data from our Pinpoint Weather team.

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.