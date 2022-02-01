How much snow will Denver get?

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will arrive in Denver by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The snowfall will continue until Wednesday evening, when it tapers off after 5 p.m.
Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.
The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting 3-6 inches of snowfall for Denver. Higher totals are expected for north, south, and west of the city.
We will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.
