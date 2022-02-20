How much snow will Denver get Tuesday and Wednesday?

DENVER (KDVR) — High temperatures will reach into the 60s in Denver on Sunday. Big weather changes are on the way starting Monday afternoon.

We have issued Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Light snow will arrive in Denver overnight Monday into Tuesday and will continue off and on until Thursday morning.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said Denver will get 2-5 inches of snow by Thursday morning.

The mountains will see the biggest totals, with some areas picking up as much as 2-feet of fresh powder.

The mountains will see the biggest totals, with some areas picking up as much as 2-feet of fresh powder.

We will continue to update this story with any changes to the forecast as the Pinpoint Weather Team gets new data.