DENVER (KDVR) — After a week of abnormally warm temperatures, conditions will drastically change overnight Friday into Saturday.

It will be a warm day with highs in the 60s on Friday. Rain will arrive overnight late Friday night and change over to snow Saturday morning.

Here’s a look at how much snow to expect:

Friday into Saturday: The Pinpoint Weather Team said little to no accumulation is expected with this round of snow.

Saturday overnight into Sunday: The Denver metro area will pick up 2-5 inches. Higher totals of 2-6 inches are expected for the northern Front Range. The Foothills can expect 3-8 inches and our mountain towns will receive 6-16 inches.

Snow could linger into Monday morning before sunshine returns.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day. Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.