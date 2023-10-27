DENVER (KDVR) — From temperatures in the 80s a few days ago to freeze warnings, winter is coming to Colorado.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day on both Saturday and Sunday, making for a chilly and snowy Halloween weekend.

Here is what you can expect from the first flurries of the season to hit the Front Range.

Timing

According to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels, snow will move into Denver and the Front Range early Saturday morning. This quick round may result in light accumulation for the metro area.

After the early snowfall, Michels said there will be a break during the midday hours on Saturday.

But don’t be fooled, snow returns to Denver by the midafternoon, and it will stay through Sunday morning. The snow will eventually taper off by midday Sunday.

Totals

This storm looks to bring Denver and the Front Range its first measurable snow of the season.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, totals in the metro could range from 2-5 inches. If a snow band moves in, Michels said some areas could easily see seven or more inches of accumulation.

If you are up in the high country, expect a lot of snow. Accumulation totals range from 8 to 24 inches. This is good news for the ski areas as they get closer to opening day.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by Oct. 29

A winter storm warning is in effect from midnight Friday to noon on Sunday for areas in the high country.

Models will continue to change, and so will the forecast. The Pinpoint Weather team will provide up-to-date information throughout the weekend.