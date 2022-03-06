DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as snow fell overnight Saturday and will continue through early Monday morning.

A northern breeze and temperatures in the 20s will have an impact on travel as roads are expected to be slick and icy through Sunday night.

Here is a list of snow totals so far in major areas as of 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Arvada: 3.2 inches

Aurora: 2.2 inches

Boulder: 2.7 inches

Columbine: 3 inches

Commerce City: 2 inches

Craig: 3 inches

Creede: 5 inches

Denver: 3.4 inches

Elizabeth: 2 inches

Estes Park: 4.2 inches

Evergreen: 5.5 inches

Flagler: 2 inches

Fort Collins: 3.5 inches

Fountain: 1 inch

Frisco: 2.5 inches

Genesee: 4 inches

Golden: 3.8 inches

Hayden: 2 inches

Ken Caryl: 2.7 inches

Lakewood: 2.5 inches

Littleton: 1.4 inches

Thornton: 1.9 inches

Vail: 3.6 inches

Wellington: 2 inches

Westminster: 2.6 inches

Wheat Ridge: 2.7 inches

As the storm continues to move through the state, snow totals will be updated.

