DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as snow fell overnight Saturday and will continue through early Monday morning.

A northern breeze and temperatures in the 20s will have an impact on travel as roads are expected to be slick and icy through Sunday night.

Here is a list of snow totals so far in major areas as of 12 p.m. on Sunday.

  • Arvada: 3.2 inches
  • Aurora: 2.2 inches
  • Boulder: 2.7 inches
  • Columbine: 3 inches
  • Commerce City: 2 inches
  • Craig: 3 inches
  • Creede: 5 inches
  • Denver: 3.4 inches
  • Elizabeth: 2 inches
  • Estes Park: 4.2 inches
  • Evergreen: 5.5 inches
  • Flagler: 2 inches
  • Fort Collins: 3.5 inches
  • Fountain: 1 inch
  • Frisco: 2.5 inches
  • Genesee: 4 inches
  • Golden: 3.8 inches
  • Hayden: 2 inches
  • Ken Caryl: 2.7 inches
  • Lakewood: 2.5 inches
  • Littleton: 1.4 inches
  • Thornton: 1.9 inches
  • Vail: 3.6 inches
  • Wellington: 2 inches
  • Westminster: 2.6 inches
  • Wheat Ridge: 2.7 inches

As the storm continues to move through the state, snow totals will be updated.

