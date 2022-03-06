DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as snow fell overnight Saturday and will continue through early Monday morning.
A northern breeze and temperatures in the 20s will have an impact on travel as roads are expected to be slick and icy through Sunday night.
Here is a list of snow totals so far in major areas as of 12 p.m. on Sunday.
- Arvada: 3.2 inches
- Aurora: 2.2 inches
- Boulder: 2.7 inches
- Columbine: 3 inches
- Commerce City: 2 inches
- Craig: 3 inches
- Creede: 5 inches
- Denver: 3.4 inches
- Elizabeth: 2 inches
- Estes Park: 4.2 inches
- Evergreen: 5.5 inches
- Flagler: 2 inches
- Fort Collins: 3.5 inches
- Fountain: 1 inch
- Frisco: 2.5 inches
- Genesee: 4 inches
- Golden: 3.8 inches
- Hayden: 2 inches
- Ken Caryl: 2.7 inches
- Lakewood: 2.5 inches
- Littleton: 1.4 inches
- Thornton: 1.9 inches
- Vail: 3.6 inches
- Wellington: 2 inches
- Westminster: 2.6 inches
- Wheat Ridge: 2.7 inches
As the storm continues to move through the state, snow totals will be updated.
