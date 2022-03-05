DENVER (KDVR) — The snow is moving in as the state prepares to switch from 70-degree temperatures to a few inches of precipitation.

Saturday and Sunday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days with accumulation starting to build in the mountains.

Here is a list of snow totals so far in major areas as of 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Carbondale: 0.9 inches

Dinosaur: 0.2 inches

Durango: 0.3 inches

Glenwood Springs: 3.4 inches

Gunnison: 0.3 inches

Hotchkiss: 1.2 inches

Ouray: 0.4 inches

Pagosa Springs: 0.6 inches

Paonia: 3.7 inches

Rifle: 1.8 inches

Silt: 3 inches

Silverton: 1.8 inches

Steamboat Springs: 0.8 inches

Mar. 5, 2022 snowfall forecast by Monday afternoon

As the storm continues to move through the mountains and the rest of the state, the totals will be updated throughout the weekend.

