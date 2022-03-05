DENVER (KDVR) — The snow is moving in as the state prepares to switch from 70-degree temperatures to a few inches of precipitation.
Saturday and Sunday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days with accumulation starting to build in the mountains.
Here is a list of snow totals so far in major areas as of 10 a.m. on Saturday.
- Carbondale: 0.9 inches
- Dinosaur: 0.2 inches
- Durango: 0.3 inches
- Glenwood Springs: 3.4 inches
- Gunnison: 0.3 inches
- Hotchkiss: 1.2 inches
- Ouray: 0.4 inches
- Pagosa Springs: 0.6 inches
- Paonia: 3.7 inches
- Rifle: 1.8 inches
- Silt: 3 inches
- Silverton: 1.8 inches
- Steamboat Springs: 0.8 inches
As the storm continues to move through the mountains and the rest of the state, the totals will be updated throughout the weekend.
