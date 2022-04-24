DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says snow will continue to fall in the mountains before tapering off Monday midday.

Areas like Genesee and Conifer will get 1-2 inches of total accumulation by Monday.

The majority of the mountains will see 2-7 inches, with some pockets getting up to 10 inches. Those heavier pockets of snow will be for areas like Breckenridge, Fairplay, Buena Vista, Mount Evans, and Longs Peak.

Cameras from the Colorado Department of Transportation showed snow covering the roads in the foothills and mountains.

Loveland Pass snow Sunday

snow i-70 near Dumont

