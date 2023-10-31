DENVER (KDVR) — The snowstorm in Colorado this past weekend quickly transitioned from fall weather to winter temperatures.

Denver has an average of 4.1 inches of snow in October, but this year Denver is surpassing that by a full inch with 5.1 inches total.

Meanwhile, Denver averages 7.4 inches of snow in the month of November, according to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels.

While it’s too soon to tell how much snow Denver will actually get in November this year, if October is a sign of things to come we’ll be above that.

Looking at the previous 10 years, November’s snow totals have varied widely with most years coming in below average with only three above.

November snow totals for the past 10 years in Denver:

2022: 10.9 inches

2021: Trace amounts

2020: 5 inches

2019: 13.7 inches

2018: 4.5 inches

2017: Trace amounts

2016: 1.7 inches

2015: 11.3 inches

2014: 4 inches

2013: 2 inches

Even if this year matches the highest total from the past decade, that doesn’t get it near the top November on record.

The top 10 snowiest Novembers in Denver:

1946: 42.5 inches 1991: 29.9 inches 1983: 29.3 inches 1929: 23.1 inches 1928: 23.1 inches 1908: 22.9 inches 1979: 22.3 inches 1956: 21.3 inches 1992: 20.1 inches 1972: 19.4 inches

Based on the averages, Denver residents can expect as much snow as we got last weekend over the upcoming month of November, but as history shows averages don’t match with actual totals and anything can happen.