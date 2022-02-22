How much snow fell Monday into Tuesday? See your city’s total

DENVER (KDVR) — Light snow will continue to fall across portions of Colorado until Thursday afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days due to the Artic front that has dropped temperatures into the single digits and below.

Here is a look at preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday:

Arvada: 1.1 inches

Boulder: 2.3 inches

Camp Bird: 10 inches

Cattle Creek: 1.4 inches

Creede: 4 inches

Colona: 4.1 inches

Durango: 3.5 inches

Estes Park: 3.5 inches

Florence: 4 inches

Fountain: 1.5 inches

Genesee: 2.5 inches

Glenwood Springs: 2.5 inches

Gunnison: 2.8 inches

Hermosa: 2.8 inches

Louisville: 1.6 inches

Montrose: 2 inches

Mount Crested Butte: 6.5 inches

Ouray: 7.5 inches

Pagosa Springs: 2.5 inches

Parlin: 3 inches

Penrose: 2 inches

Pitkin: 5 inches

Powderhorn: 2.5 inches

Pueblo Reservoir: 1.3 inches

Ridgway: 7.8 inches

Rifle: 1.2 inches

Red Mountain Pass: 7 inches

Redstone: 4.5 inches

Stoner: 8.5 inches

San Isabel: 3 inches

Silt: 2.9 inches

Telluride: 11 inches

Tincup: 2 inches

Vallecito: 4.8 inches

Westcliffe: 5.5 inches

Wetmore: 3 inches

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency. More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.