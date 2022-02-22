How much snow fell Monday into Tuesday? See your city’s total

DENVER (KDVR) — Light snow will continue to fall across portions of Colorado until Thursday afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days due to the Artic front that has dropped temperatures into the single digits and below.
Here is a look at preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday:
- Arvada: 1.1 inches
- Boulder: 2.3 inches
- Camp Bird: 10 inches
- Cattle Creek: 1.4 inches
- Creede: 4 inches
- Colona: 4.1 inches
- Durango: 3.5 inches
- Estes Park: 3.5 inches
- Florence: 4 inches
- Fountain: 1.5 inches
- Genesee: 2.5 inches
- Glenwood Springs: 2.5 inches
- Gunnison: 2.8 inches
- Hermosa: 2.8 inches
- Louisville: 1.6 inches
- Montrose: 2 inches
- Mount Crested Butte: 6.5 inches
- Ouray: 7.5 inches
- Pagosa Springs: 2.5 inches
- Parlin: 3 inches
- Penrose: 2 inches
- Pitkin: 5 inches
- Powderhorn: 2.5 inches
- Pueblo Reservoir: 1.3 inches
- Ridgway: 7.8 inches
- Rifle: 1.2 inches
- Red Mountain Pass: 7 inches
- Redstone: 4.5 inches
- Stoner: 8.5 inches
- San Isabel: 3 inches
- Silt: 2.9 inches
- Telluride: 11 inches
- Tincup: 2 inches
- Vallecito: 4.8 inches
- Westcliffe: 5.5 inches
- Wetmore: 3 inches
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency. More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.