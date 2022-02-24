DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a snowy week in Denver and across much of Colorado. As the snowstorm exits Thursday, many have asked, “how much snow did Denver receive this week?”

The three-day storm total for Denver is 4.3 inches, as of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Denver has already received more snow in February than it typically gets. Denver averages 7.7 inches of snowfall every February.

The latest snowstorm put Denver at 15.8 inches of total snow for February.

The total snowfall for the season now stands at 34 inches, which is 1.4 inches ahead of the 30-year normal snowfall for this time of the year.

Here are the five snowiest Denver Februarys on record, according to the National Weather Service:

22.4 inches in 2015

22.1 inches in 1912

20.2 inches in 2012

19.5 inches in 1942

18.3 inches in 1960 and 1909

Here are a few other preliminary metro Denver three-day storm totals, according to NWS:

Broomfield: 6 inches

Boulder: 11.7 inches

Centennial: 4 inches

Englewood: 5.8 inches

Greeley: 3.6 inches

Highlands Ranch: 5.5 inches

Lakewood: 9.9 inches

Littleton: 6 inches

Longmont: 5.6 inches

Lone Tree: 3.5 inches

