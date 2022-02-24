DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a snowy week in Denver and across much of Colorado. As the snowstorm exits Thursday, many have asked, “how much snow did Denver receive this week?”
The three-day storm total for Denver is 4.3 inches, as of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Denver has already received more snow in February than it typically gets. Denver averages 7.7 inches of snowfall every February.
The latest snowstorm put Denver at 15.8 inches of total snow for February.
The total snowfall for the season now stands at 34 inches, which is 1.4 inches ahead of the 30-year normal snowfall for this time of the year.
Here are the five snowiest Denver Februarys on record, according to the National Weather Service:
- 22.4 inches in 2015
- 22.1 inches in 1912
- 20.2 inches in 2012
- 19.5 inches in 1942
- 18.3 inches in 1960 and 1909
Here are a few other preliminary metro Denver three-day storm totals, according to NWS:
- Broomfield: 6 inches
- Boulder: 11.7 inches
- Centennial: 4 inches
- Englewood: 5.8 inches
- Greeley: 3.6 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 5.5 inches
- Lakewood: 9.9 inches
- Littleton: 6 inches
- Longmont: 5.6 inches
- Lone Tree: 3.5 inches
- Closings & Delays: Full List
- Interactive Radar
- Delays and cancellations at Denver International Airport
The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day. Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in