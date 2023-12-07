DENVER (KDVR) — Everyone learns it in grade school: When temperatures hit 32 degrees, rain turns to snow, and lakes and ponds start to freeze.

But in Colorado, the temperature is only one of the factors leading to snow. Wind, and specifically the wind direction, will lead to warmer, drier conditions or colder, wetter weather.

FOX31 Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Liz McGiffin explained how potential wind flow could change Denver’s upcoming snow forecast.

“It’s interesting with the topography of where we are, because if we get a westerly shift in the breeze, that is a downsloping breeze, so the wind is going down the mountains. And that naturally creates more friction, so it’s a warming and a drying wind,” McGiffin said.

If a westerly wind occurs during this Friday’s storm, snow totals will lessen, she said.

She noted that during the Dec. 2 snowstorm, a shift in the wind limited snow totals. Areas like Rabbit Ears Pass had high winds and, of course, colder temperatures because of elevation, but Denver was hit with a western wind that dried out the region and lowered snowfall.

“If it’s 40 degrees in the afternoon, then it still could be cold enough to support a rain and snow mixture. But as soon as you hit 32 degrees, or fall below that mark, as long as you’re able to essentially avoid the westerly flow and the drier air, then all the sudden you’re able to get those right ingredients,” McGiffin said.

She said the warmer temperatures throughout this week have been largely because of a westerly wind bringing in warm, dry air.

“As long as we’re able to be in the low 30s, that’s going to increase our odds of getting just snow,” McGiffin said.

She noted that Friday, a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, is not going to bring an unusual amount of snow for the Denver or mountain regions, but as temperatures drop when the sun sets, snowfall is expected to increase. Unfortunately, this means the snow will hit during the Friday night commute home for many Denverites.

“Come 4-5 p.m., when the evening drive is picking up, by then we will probably be falling down into the 30s,” McGiffin said. “Realistically, I think 2-3 inches of snow in Denver will not blow anyone’s mind.”

Precipitation is expected to start at about midnight or in the early morning hours of Friday.