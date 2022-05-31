DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says rain showers will move into Denver for the Tuesday evening commute.

Rain showers will continue into Wednesday before tapering off in the afternoon. Highs will fall into the 50s.

How much total rainfall could we see? Meteorologist Chris Tomer said rainfall totals will range between .50 an inch to a .75 inch.

There are Winter Weather Advisories for the central and northern mountains effective tonight and Wednesday. Expect 2-8 inches of snow accumulation.

