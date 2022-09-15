DENVER (KDVR) — More than half an inch of rain fell in parts of Colorado Wednesday afternoon and evening. The beneficial moisture will help reduce fire danger in the state.

As the storms pushed through Wednesday afternoon and evening, the heaviest rain fell south and east of metro Denver.

The areas in green on the map below indicate where the highest rainfall totals were measured. These places saw anywhere from 0.5 inches up to an inch of rain. The areas in blue picked up a few tenths of an inch of rain.

Areas along the Palmer Divide, like Castle Pines, saw heavy rain between 3-6 p.m. Castle Pines measured 0.57 inches of rain with about 0.54 inches in the Denver Tech Center area.

Along with the southern Front Range, the mountains also picked up decent rainfall totals. Areas near Idaho Springs saw half an inch of rain with about a quarter of an inch measured in Vail.

Denver International Airport only saw light rainfall with 0.05 inches measured.