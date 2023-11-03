DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado entered a new water year on Oct. 1, and now we are getting a look at how extremes like the wet and stormy spring of 2023 impacted the whole year.

Unlike a calendar year that starts over each January, the water runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

During that time, most of the country saw abnormally warm temperatures. Across the United States, the 2022-2023 water year is now officially the 17th warmest on record.

In Colorado, temperatures weren’t quite as extreme. Record keeping goes back to 1896, and this year, Colorado reported its 60th warmest year.

While this is a pretty middle-of-the-road ranking, it is the coolest Colorado water year since 2010.

Along with temperatures, the end of the water year is also a time to look at precipitation. Colorado saw the 31st wettest year, out of 128 since record keeping began.

In portions of Weld, Morgan, Boulder, Adams, Denver, Arapahoe, Washington, Elbert, Douglas, and El Paso counties there was record amounts of moisture. Meanwhile, parts of the San Luis Valley had a drier than normal year.

The 2023 water year was not only wet, but it was also stormy. There was record-breaking hail and preliminary reports show almost 800 reports of hail 1 inch in diameter or larger, with 15 of those reports reaching 4 inches or larger.

On Aug. 8, a hailstone was measured at 5.25 inches near Yuma setting a new state record for the largest hailstone.

The Colorado Climate Center has a full water year in review on its website.