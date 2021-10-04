How much fall snow does Denver see on average?

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver has yet to see its first snowfall of the year this fall season, and there are not any chances for snow in the 7-day forecast.

This year is a stark contrast to the fall of 2020 when Denver had its first snowfall on Sept. 8, just after Labor Day. The three fall seasons before 2020 saw their first snowfalls within the first 10 days of October.

Some years, it takes until the end of November to actually have measurable snow. Back in 2016, Denver didn’t see snow until Nov. 17.

Denver’s average first snowfall is on Oct. 18, so it is possible we are a little behind average this year.

Over the last 5 years, the largest accumulation for the first snowfall of the season was in 2017, with 2.8 inches. Usually, the first measurable snow of the year is only an inch or two.

Despite Denver occasionally not seeing any snowfall in October, the average snowfall for the month is 4.1 inches.

The average then goes up to 7.4 inches in November and 8 inches in December. Spring remains Denver’s snowiest time of year.