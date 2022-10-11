DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says there is no snow in the forecast for the next few weeks for the Denver metro area.

In case you are wondering, Denver actually does usually see snowfall during October. In fact, the average date of the first snowfall for the city is Oct. 18, according to the National Weather Service.

On average, it snows 4.1 inches during the month of October, according to data collected from the NWS since 1882.

Average snowfall in Denver

Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS:

January: 6.5 inches

6.5 inches February: 7.8 inches

7.8 inches March: 11.5 inches

11.5 inches April: 8.8 inches

8.8 inches May: 1.7 inches

1.7 inches June: Trace

Trace July: 0 inches

0 inches August: 0 inches

0 inches September: 1 inch

1 inch October: 4.1 inches

4.1 inches November: 7.4 inches

7.4 inches December: 8 inches

The Pinpoint Weather team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter.

Last season, Denver recorded 49.4 inches of total snowfall.

First snowfalls in Denver for the last 10 years

Here’s a look at the list of the first snowfalls during the last 10 years from the National Weather Service:

Dec. 10, 2021 Sept. 8, 2020 October 10, 2019 October 6, 2018 October 9, 2017 November 17, 2016 November 5, 2015 November 11, 2014 October 18, 2013 October 5, 2012

What defines Denver’s first snowfall? According to the NWS, the snow must be measurable. The NWS considers one-tenth of an inch or more of snowfall as measurable snow.