How much does it snow each month in Denver?

DENVER (KDVR) — We’re a little over halfway through the month of February. It has been a snowy month so far for Denver, with 11.5 inches recorded as of Feb. 17.

Denver has already received more snow in February than it typically gets, according to the National Weather Service.

As you can see in the list below, Denver averages 7.7 inches of snowfall every February.

Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the National Weather Service.

January: 6.5 inches

February: 7.7 inches

March: 11.3 inches

April: 8.8 inches

May: 1.7 inches

June: Trace

July: 0 inches

August: 0 inches

September: 1 inch

October: 4.1 inches

November: 7.4 inches

December: 8 inches

Denver typically sees 56.5 inches of snow each winter.

Here’s a look at how much snow fell every season over the last 5 years:

2020-2021: 80.2 inches

2019-2020: 57.6 inches

2018-2019: 48.1 inches

2017-2018: 25.7 inches

2016-2017: 21.8 inches

