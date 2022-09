DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures have hit the upper 90s in Denver the last several days but never made it into the triple digits. Seeing 100-degree temperatures in September is very rare for Denver.

Denver has only hit 100 degrees in September twice on record.

The last three days have tied or broken record high temperatures in Denver and only one out of the last eight days was below 90 degrees.

Since Denver didn’t end up making it to 100 degrees Wednesday or Thursday, the last 100-degree day of 2022 was Aug. 5.

Last year it was even earlier, on July 28.

Both 2019 and 2020 had triple-digit days in September. In 2020, the 100-degree heat on Sept. 5 is the latest triple-digit day on record in Denver.

Prior to 2019, the latest 100-degree day was Aug. 16, 2002.