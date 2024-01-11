DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will continue to drop on Friday before a hard freeze arrives this weekend. The Pinpoint Weather team expects temperatures as low as negative 5 degrees and wind chills around 20 to 30 degrees below zero.

The Pinpoint Weather team warns of a frostbite risk starting Friday night and lasting through Tuesday morning.

How high is the frostbite risk?

Pinpoint Weather Alerts Days have been issued for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Pinpoint Weather: Frostbite risk from Jan. 11-14

Friday’s risk of frostbite is high. Wind chill values will be just below zero because winds will be at 15-25 mph with highs around the 35-degree mark. Overnight lows will drop into the negatives as winds slow.

Saturday is the first Pinpoint Weather Alert Day of the weekend, with below-freezing morning low temperatures at negative 4 degrees. The high will only reach 15 degrees, and even with light winds at 5-10 mph, wind chill values will stay below zero.

As for frostbite, the Pinpoint Weather team believes the risk will be high on Saturday.

On Sunday, the risk for frostbite is still high, as temperatures stay in the single digits. Light winds will make it feel like it’s in the negatives. Temperatures will dip below zero again overnight with lows ending up around negative 5 degrees.

Monday will also be a cold day. Temperatures will reach 17 degrees, and with light winds, wind chill values will stay below zero. The frostbite warning is high for Monday afternoon.

While the winds stay light overnight, lows will be near 3 degrees. This means another sub-zero wind chill will start Tuesday.

Frostbite warning

There is a wind chill watch in effect from Friday night through Tuesday morning. With wind chill values as cold as negative 20 degrees or lower, it could cause frostbite in 30 minutes or less.

The National Weather Service created a chart to see how quickly frostbite can happen.

Wind chill chart (NWS)

As for this weekend, it won’t be colder than negative 5 degrees, meaning frostbite could set in as soon as 30 minutes if the wind chill drops below negative 20 degrees.

NWS recommends these tips during extremely cold weather:

Cover every part of your body if you need to go outside

Mittens are better than gloves

Keep your skin dry

If possible, stay out of the wind

Drink plenty of fluids

Avoid caffeine, cigarettes and alcohol

According to the Centers for Disease Control, signs of frostbite include:

Redness or pain in any skin area

A white or grayish-yellow skin area

Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy

Numbness

If you think you have frostbite, don’t use hot water or heat on the affected areas as it can easily burn. Seek medical attention for severe frostbite.

It’s going to be below freezing this weekend. Be sure to bundle up and stay safe if you have to go outside.