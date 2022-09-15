DENVER (KDVR) — A bright and beautiful rainbow appeared over Denver Wednesday afternoon during a round of rain showers. There are a few ingredients that have to come together in order for rainbows to form.

In order to see a rainbow, you have to be positioned between the sun and the rain.

Because of the angle of the sun, rainbows can only be spotted within a few hours of sunrise or sunset. The sun reflects a spectrum of different wavelengths off of the raindrops forming a rainbow.

Rainbows appear at the point opposite the sun in the sky. The larger the raindrops are, the brighter the rainbow is.

Rainbows actually form as full circles but the horizon cuts off the bottom half when viewing rainbows from the ground. If conditions are right, sometimes full-circle rainbows can be seen by plane.