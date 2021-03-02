How different is the weather between DIA and Central Park?

DENVER (KDVR) — A sticking point in Denver’s official weather observations has been the difference between Central Park (Stapleton was formerly Denver’s official site) and Denver International Airport, which is the official site for the city.

The difference between the two may surprise you.

Let’s look at average conditions (since 1996) for both locations:

Average annual high temperatures for both locations is 65 degrees.

Average annual low temperatures for both locations is 37 degrees.

The overall average annual temperature for both locations is 51 degrees.

There isn’t a difference.

Which observations show a difference? The extremes and in precipitation.

The largest difference is in the average of the coldest annual temperatures at DIA, which is 12 degrees below zero versus 9 degrees below zero for Central Park.

The average of the hottest annual temperatures is another close one — at DIA it is 101 degrees versus 100 for Central Park.

DIA is also a bit drier of a location with 13.94 inches of precipitation annually versus 15.21 inches at Central Park.

What about snowfall? DIA snowfall reporting began in 2006. Since that time, DIA’s snowfall seasonal average is 47.6 inches, versus Central Park’s 45.6 inches. February is now the city’s snowiest month.

As Denver looks to add another weather station at Central Park, they are doing so to make more accurate comparisons between DIA and Central Park as a representation of Denver. Central Park is currently a cooperative site, not a full-time automated location.