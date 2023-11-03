DENVER (KDVR) — Denver has hit a lucky streak for the start of November. Thursday hit 70 degrees and Friday’s gearing up for the same temperature. The forecast also has high temperatures in the 60s and higher for the rest of the weekend and into the workweek.

Even with the sunshine this year, Denver still needs some heat to come close to the warmest November temperature in history.

Denver’s usually a bit chillier. An average high in November is 52.1 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

While there’s still plenty of November to even out the average high, Denver wasn’t too far off from the heat record.

Thursday’s high of 70 degrees wasn’t all that far from breaking a record.

The highest temperature recorded in Denver in November was 80 degrees in 2006. Sunday’s high will get even closer, as it’s expected to hit 74 degrees.

While Denver’s still a few degrees away from its warmest high, it might just hit the warmest low on Friday.

The previous warmest low temperature of the day was set three years ago at 48 degrees.

If the lowest Denver gets on Friday is 48 degrees, it will tie the warmest low on record. So far, Friday hasn’t dipped below 48 degrees and it’s on track for the record.

It’s too soon to know if this will be one of the warmest Novembers in history, with the warmest being an average of 50.9 degrees in 1949, but Denver’s off to a good start when it comes to trying to break a record.