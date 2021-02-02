How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil at predicting weather? A look back at past Groundhog Days

This graphic was made by the Weather Prediction Center and shows the statistics on how accurate Punxsutawney Phil is at predicting weather.

DENVER (KDVR) — Groundhog Day is a tradition that dates back to 1887 in the United States. It takes place annually on Feb. 2. Every year in Pennsylvania, a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his den to either see its shadow, meaning skies are clear, or it doesn’t see its shadow because it is cloudy.

The tale says if the groundhog sees its shadow it will return to its den and there will be six more weeks of winter. If there is no shadow, then spring is supposed to start early.

The graphic above, made by the Weather Prediction Center, shows that Punxsutawney Phil was only correct with his prediction 50 percent of the time over the past 10 years. His record is even worse if one looks at long-term data.

Despite the rodents predictions, Groundhog Day has been unusually warm in Denver the past several years. The average high temperature for Feb. 2 in Denver is 44 degrees.

Denver hit 65 degrees today, making the high temperature 21 degrees above average. Last year on Groundhog Day, Denver hit 74 degrees, breaking the record for the warmest Groundhog Day.

Denver also hit the 60s on Groundhog Day in 2019 and 2018. The last time Denver had a cold Groundhog Day was in 2017 with a high of 26 degrees.