DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s hot July temperatures are likely here to stay through the end of the month.

The Pinpoint Weather team forecasts temperatures in the 90s for at least the next week in Denver. According to the Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14-day temperature outlook, there is a high chance that above-average temperatures will stay for July 19-25.

The map below shows the highest chance of above-average temperatures across the eastern half of Colorado where there’s a 70-80% likelihood for the heat to stay.

This time of year, average temperatures in Eastern Colorado are in the low 90s, so this climate outlook suggests that many of the next 8-14-days could reach above the low 90s.

Notice how southwest Colorado isn’t shaded on the temperature outlook. That indicates equal chances for above- and below-average temperatures, which correlates with the map below showing better precipitation chances for that area.

The 8-14-day precipitation outlook shows a chance for wetter than average weather across the Four Corners, meaning that the monsoonal pattern will likely stay in place.

This could also mean more isolated or scattered afternoon storms on the Front Range. The Eastern Plains have a chance for drier than average weather to end out the month.