Hot temperatures, storm chances continue Monday; Storms could turn severe

DENVER (KDVR) — Storms will end by 7 p.m. Sunday on the Front Range with a dry and mild forecast for firework shows. Storm chances and heat return on Monday.

Monday’s high temperature will reach the low 90s with scattered afternoon and evening storms. Some storms could turn severe with gusty winds and large hail. A Marginal Risk for severe storms is in place on the Front Range and eastern plains.

Storm chances will stay in the forecast Tuesday with temperatures cooling into the mid 80s. Wednesday will be the next dry day with with a high temperature around 90 degrees.

Small chances for storms move back in Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Thursday’s temperatures will reach the upper 90s.