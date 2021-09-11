Hot streak ends Sunday as temperatures cool to 80s

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver broke the record high temperature for the third day in a row on Saturday. The high recorded at Denver International Airport was 97 degrees and the record was 93 set in 2018.

A cold front will push through Saturday night cooling temperatures into the 80s on Sunday. Sunday will have less wildfire smoke with a 20% chance for scattered storms.

Some storms could turn severe east of Interstate 25 on the plains with large hail and gusty winds as the main threats.

Rain chances will decrease to 10% on Monday with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

A strong cold front and rain chance will push through Tuesday cooling high temperatures into the mid 70s.

The rest of the week is expected to stay warm and dry.