Hot, dry start to September 2021; will the trend continue?

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a hot and dry start to September in Denver with four days above 90 degrees so far and only one day with measurable rainfall.

Taking a look at all of the high temperatures for the month, Denver only had one day that was below the daily average high temperature. Sept. 3 hit 81 degrees at Denver International Airport which was 3 degrees below the average of 84 degrees.

The rest of September, so far, has been at or above average.

Precipitation has been scarce in Denver this September. Only Sept. 3 had measurable rainfall totaling .05 inches.

The monthly precipitation total of .05 inches is almost a half of an inch behind the average for this point in the month.

Looking ahead for the rest of the week, a cool down to the 70s is expected Tuesday with scattered showers and storms. After that, dry conditions return with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The Climate Prediction Center’s eight to 14 day temperature outlook shows a chance for above average temperatures from Sept. 21 through 27.

The eight to 14 day outlook for precipitation shows a chance for drier than average conditions from Sept. 21 through 27.

Both climate models suggest that dry and warm weather is likely to stick around through the end of September.