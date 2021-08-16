Hot, dry August so far: A check on how August 2021 compares to an average August in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a hot and dry August so far on the Front Range. In terms of temperature, nine out of 16 days have been above 90 degrees this month in Denver.

As of the 16th of August, the average monthly temperature so far is 76.2 degrees in Denver. This is 1.9 degrees above the average temperature for the month.

Hot weather is expected to stay in the forecast through Wednesday before cooler 60s move in by Thursday.

Along with being a hot month, August 2021 has been mostly dry in Denver. Only .02 inches of rain have been measured this month at Denver International Airport.

There were a few days with a trace of rain, meaning the amount was below a measurable amount of .01 inches.

The monthly total of only .02 inches is .96 inches behind the average of .98 inches at this point in the month.

As far as yearly precipitation goes, Denver’s big lead on the average yearly precipitation is starting to get smaller. Denver has had 11.69 inches so far in 2021 and is only 1.14 inches behind the average despite having a wet spring and start to summer.

Denver’s best chance for measurable rainfall all month will arrive on Thursday this week as the monsoon returns to the state. Wednesday and Friday could also bring a few scattered storms.