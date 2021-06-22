Hot and hazy, followed by more rain and cooler outlook

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures jumped back up to hot levels on Tuesday reaching the 90s again. We will have another hot day on Wednesday with highs in metro Denver in the mid to upper 90s. The record high for Denver tomorrow is 104 degrees set in the very hot summer of 2012.

There will be smoke and haze in the air on Wednesday reducing air quality. So, if you are sensitive to that you’ll need to limit your time outside. The smoke is coming from wildfires burning in western parts of Colorado. A switch in the wind flow should help disperse the smoke and haze on Thursday.

A series of cold fronts head our way to cut the heat and increase rain chances. The first will bring limited showers and thunderstorms late on Thursday with highs back in the lower 80s.

The second will arrive on Friday into Saturday. This one will bring the best chance for showers both days. And, it will bring temperatures down into the low to mid 70s for several days. We will have a low chance for showers on Sunday as we start to dry out again.