Hot and dry, followed by a feeling of fall in the air

DENVER (KDVR) — We will remain dry for the rest of the week and into the weekend. It will be mainly sunny each day with some passing clouds on Thursday. Temperatures will be running above our average high in Denver which is now at 80 degrees.

Expect afternoon readings near 90 degrees on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. A weak surge of cooler air will drop high temperatures on Friday in the low 80s closer to that normal high.

We are tracking a cold front that looks to arrive late on Monday. We will have increasing clouds and breezy conditions as the front approaches. A few light rain showers could be possible late Monday night.

A slightly better chance for light rain showers will be around on Tuesday in the wake of the cold front. And, you will certainly notice the cooler temperatures forecast to only reach the upper 60s. The mountains and possibly high parts of the foothills could see light snow. That will certainly make it feel like fall in Colorado.