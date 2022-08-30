DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts a hot and dry Tuesday in Denver at 92 degrees.

The mountains will stay dry and sunny with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

The monsoon is done for the season. The wind direction has reversed and the door is closed. A long string of 90-degree weather is likely for Denver well into September. The average high right now is 85.

The only day with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms in Denver is Wednesday at 20%. Highs around 90.

Sunny, dry and low 90s Thursday through Sunday.