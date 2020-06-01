Hot 90s with afternoon t-storms

DENVER — We are locked into the classic Colorado pattern of dry, sunny mornings and 20 percent chances of afternoon t-storms. High of 90 in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins.

The normal high right now in Denver is 77 degrees.

Today is June 1, the first day of Meteorological Summer.

The Mountains start dry each day with 20% chances of afternoon t-storms. The big melt continues. Highs in the 70s and 80s each day.

Each day is very similar with moring sunshine and isolated afternoon t-storms. Some of the t-storms will be dry and gusty.

The peak fo the heat occurs this weekend with low to mid 90s.