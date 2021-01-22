Hints of snowfall for Front Range this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — At times, there will be heavy snow in the mountains through the weekend. An occasional snow shower is possible in the metro areas but totals outside of the mountains will be low.

The region has entered a bit more of an active phase. That means lots of snow chances in the mountains, and occasional chances here in the city. This will also mean temperatures will hover around the averages for late January.

In Denver and across the Front Range, Saturday will be the warmer of the weekend days with highs of 45 to 50, a bit of a wind and an increase of clouds later in the day. Sunday will remain a bit cloudy with temperatures about 10 degrees cooler.

For snow, there will be chances of snowfall throughout the weekend but late Saturday is the most likely time.

Again, don’t expect much in the way of accumulation in the metro areas this time.

The mountains, however, will have enough snow for winter driving conditions as some mountain ranges pick up well over a foot of snowfall. That will lead to increased avalanche/road impacts.

The snowier pattern will stick around early next week. The next best chance of snowfall in Denver will be late Monday through Tuesday.