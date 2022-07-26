DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says that a major monsoon surge will arrive in Colorado this week.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said that if you are planning a hike, you should avoid high peaks on Thursday and Friday due to multiple rounds of rain, thunderstorms, and summit snow.

The biggest impacts from the storm system will be in the mountains south of Interstate 70, especially the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo mountains, Tomer said.

Flash flooding is possible Thursday and Friday, especially over the burn scars. Tomer said the atmosphere will be loaded with moisture.

Saturday afternoon will also be active with rain and thunderstorms across the mountains south of I-70.

An important thing to remember before the monsoon surge arrives is this: “Turn Around Don’t Drown.” If you see standing water, do not drive through it.

