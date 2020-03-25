Highs near 70 before rain, snow arrives Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- 70 degrees and sunny today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

The Mountains reach the 40s and 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of snow showers.

Similar forecast across the board on Thursday.

The actual storm system arrives on Friday. Snow increases in the Mountains. 3-6 inches of accumulation above 9,000'.

Rain showers and fog early on Friday in Denver changing to wet snow afternoon/evening. That snow trickles into Saturday morning then drier. 1 inch of accumulation in Denver. 2-4 inches across the Palmer Divide and Foothills.

Turning drier midday Saturday through afternoon. Highs 50s.

Dry and sunny on Sunday, 60s.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



Forecast snowfall Friday-early Saturday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

