1  of  2
Watch
FOX31 Morning News Daybreak on Channel 2
Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Highs near 70 before rain, snow arrives Friday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

DENVER-- 70 degrees and sunny today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

The Mountains reach the 40s and 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of snow showers.

Similar forecast across the board on Thursday.

The actual storm system arrives on Friday.  Snow increases in the Mountains.  3-6 inches of accumulation above 9,000'. 

Rain showers and fog early on Friday in Denver changing to wet snow afternoon/evening.  That snow trickles into Saturday morning then drier.  1 inch of accumulation in Denver.  2-4 inches across the Palmer Divide and Foothills.

Turning drier midday Saturday through afternoon.  Highs 50s.

Dry and sunny on Sunday, 60s.

7-Day Forecast.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.
Forecast snowfall Friday-early Saturday.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories