Highs near 70 before snow arrives Thursday night

DENVER-- Two sunny, warm days ahead.  High temperatures soar to near 70 degrees in Denver today and Wednesday. 

The Mountains stay dry and sunny with temps in the 30s today and 40s Wednesday.

A storm system arrives Thursday in the Mountains and in Denver by Thursday night.

The prime window for snow accumulation in Denver is Thursday night into Friday morning.  1-3 inches of total accumulation.  This includes Boulder, Loveland, Fort Collins, Greeley, Aurora, Castle Rock, and Highlands Ranch.

The Foothills can expect 2-4 inches.  Mountains 2-6 inches.  Palmer Divide 1-4 inches.

Turning  drier Friday midday-afternoon.  Highs in the 30s and 40s.  Overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

Sunny and warmer Saturday-Sunday, 50s and 60s.

7-Day Forecast.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.
Future Radar 5am Friday.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.
Forecast snow totals Thursday-Friday.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

