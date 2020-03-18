Highs near 70 ahead of Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for accumulating snow Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- It's the "warm before the storm" today with 65-70 across the Front Range. We start dry then watch for a 20% chance of rain showers this afternoon.

The mountains can expect a sunny morning then increasing clouds. Light snow showers (or even mixing with rain) arrives this afternoon. The bulk of the snow accumulation arrives Thursday, 4-12 inche totals.

Rain changes to snow in Denver on Thursday (between 9am-noon). The heaviest snow occurs Thursday afternoon and night. Snow may stick to everything after the sun sets. Highs fall from 42 to 32 by the evening rush in Denver.

Total snow accumulation Front Range 3-8" by early Friday morning. Foothills 6-14 inches. Palmer Divide 4-12 inches. Near-blizzard conditions across the Eastern Plains with gusts to 45 mph.

Flurries linger on Friday morning. Drier into Saturday and Sunday. Mountains could see a few lingering afternoon snow showers both days.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



Forecast snow totals by late Thursday / early Friday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



