Highs hit the 70s Monday before Tuesday cold front

Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the 70s again on Monday with dry conditions and gusty winds. Late Monday night, a cold front will begin to move across Colorado bringing rain showers to the Western Slope and snow showers to the mountains.

Snow showers will continue into Tuesday bringing accumulations ranging from 1 to 5 inches. The highest totals will be in the northern mountains.

The cold front will cool temperatures to the 60s on Tuesday with a 10% chance of rain in the lower elevations. Winds will gust up to 30 mph on Tuesday across the state.

The rest of the week will be mild and dry with temperatures returning to the 70s again by next Saturday.

